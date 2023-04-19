Water system flushing scheduled

The city of Longview utility crews will be flushing water mains on Friday, April 21, between 15th Avenue and the Cowlitz River from Ocean Beach Highway to California Way and Baltimore Street. Work will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4:30 p.m.

Flushing may stir up sediment that can enter residential plumbing. Residents should refrain from using water while flushing is occurring. After flushing it is recommended that residents run water through an outside hose bib or in a bathtub, for a short time prior to consuming water or washing clothes. Open house at TRCS

Three Rivers Christian School, 2610 Ocean Beach Highway, will hold an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

New and current families are invited to come and visit classrooms, see current class projects, check out specialist classes and meet teachers.

Double J’s Food Truck will be in the parking lot and families are welcome to purchase dinner starting at 5:30 p.m.