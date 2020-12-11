Longview branch of Bank of America closes temporarily

Bank of America has temporarily closed its Longview branch due to insufficient staffing, according to company officials.

The closure for the branch at 1515 Commerce Ave. started Thursday and is expected to last through Dec. 18.

"We continue to take several steps to support our clients and employees during the health crisis, including at times, briefly closing financial centers," said Britney Sheehan, Bank of America's Pacific Northwest spokesperson. "These temporary closures occur when our staffing is not sufficient to provide full service, such as employees who unexpectedly need to stay home temporarily to help with family members."

Citing company policy, Sheehan declined to share the total number of staff members in Longview.

While the branch is closed, clients can access their accounts online or at Bank of America ATMs. The company's online bank locator tool at bankofamerica.com or dedicated phone number (866-834-9286) offer the most up-to-date information about closures, hours of operation and location of alternative branches, Sheehan said.

The night drop box at the Longview location also will be serviced daily, and clients also can schedule an appointment to access their safe deposit boxes, should they need to during the closure, Sheehan said.

