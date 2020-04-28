Longview boutique, United Way open 'Graduation Matters' video contest

A Downtown Longview boutique and the United Way want to hear why local students think high school graduation is important — for the chance to win a back-to-school outfit and a $500 scholarship.
The "Graduation Matters" video essay contest, a program sponsored by JoJo & CoCo Boutique, opened last week to students in the eighth through 12th grades in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. To enter, students must create a short video detailing why graduation matters, the long-term impacts successful graduation has for students and why graduating is important to them personally.
Videos should be emailed to Brooke Fisher Clark with the United Way at bfisher@cowlitzunitedway.org before Aug. 21. (More details are available online at https://www.cowlitzunitedway.org/graduation-matters-video-essay-contest.)
Five male and five female applicants will win a free outfit of their choice from JoJo & CoCo. The top male and female submissions also will earn a $500 scholarship from the Grant and Joanna Asplund Foundation.
"That will go toward their post-secondary education, whatever that looks like — trade school, four-year college, we don't care," said Joanna Asplund, owner of JoJo & CoCo, which operates out of Tibbetts Mercantile on Commerce Avenue.
The contest builds off of a written essay contest Asplund's clothing shop started with the United Way last year to encourage middle and high school girls to "understand the importance of getting an education and graduating." Asplund said her boutique "rallies behind women who really want to follow their dreams."
"My passion is to support local women business owners and to really encourage these young women to educate themselves and be independent," Asplund said. "The United Way also has a program to help prepare students for post-secondary options after high school. ... This (essay contest) really does align with that program."
Last year almost 40 students applied for the contest, which was limited to girls in eighth through 11th grades.
Asplund decided to open the contest to boys this year because the female-only limitation "just wasn't sitting well with me, and I thought, 'You can encourage girls and boys to do that (value education and become independent).' "
She also extended the contest to high school seniors in part because "it's been such a drag for them this year" with COVID-19 school cancellations.
Video essays offer a more fun, virtual way for students to participate, Asplund said. And the $500 scholarships — also new this year — offer financial support to further encourage students to puruse "what they love and are passionate about" after high school.
"Here at Tibbetts Mercantile especially, we always focus on the relationship and not the sale, just because we know the relationship comes first. For us it's really important to use our business as a platform to support not-for-profits in the community," Asplund said. "It's more than selling clothes. ... We are a small community and we really have to have each others' backs."
