Longview boutique, United Way open 'Graduation Matters' video contest

"My passion is to support local women business owners and to really encourage these young women to educate themselves and be independent," Asplund said. "The United Way also has a program to help prepare students for post-secondary options after high school. ... This (essay contest) really does align with that program."

Last year almost 40 students applied for the contest, which was limited to girls in eighth through 11th grades.

Asplund decided to open the contest to boys this year because the female-only limitation "just wasn't sitting well with me, and I thought, 'You can encourage girls and boys to do that (value education and become independent).' "

She also extended the contest to high school seniors in part because "it's been such a drag for them this year" with COVID-19 school cancellations.

Video essays offer a more fun, virtual way for students to participate, Asplund said. And the $500 scholarships — also new this year — offer financial support to further encourage students to puruse "what they love and are passionate about" after high school.

"Here at Tibbetts Mercantile especially, we always focus on the relationship and not the sale, just because we know the relationship comes first. For us it's really important to use our business as a platform to support not-for-profits in the community," Asplund said. "It's more than selling clothes. ... We are a small community and we really have to have each others' backs."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.