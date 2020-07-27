Longview board fields questions on plans to reopen schools

Longview parents, teachers and community members had plenty of questions Monday night on how and whether schools will reopen this fall during a vigorously attended Longview School Board meeting that hinted at how divided the public is over the issue.
More than 180 people logged into the virtual meeting to weigh in on school reopening plans. While only 19 commented to the board, many more engaged in a debate over the Zoom chat feature about what arrangements would be reasonable for learning.
Many asked how social distancing would be maintained and some questioned the quality of distance learning, and others voiced concern about job security and health safety of teachers.
A parent named Josh told the board he had children at R.A. Long High School and Northlake Elementary School. He said there was no way to reopen anything without seeing increased coronavirus cases, so the best solution would be to open schools and focus on reducing the spread.
“The discussion seems to be a lot of ‘How are we going to prevent it?’ We’re not going to prevent this,” he said. “We have to understand this, and it’s an issue of trying to control it, not stopping it, because you’re not going to stop it.”
Some teachers disagreed. Sara Clark said she’s just as upset about losing the traditional school model, but everyone must make do with that they have.
“Both the hybrid model and remote model have problems. But the deciding factor is not which is going to teach better or which will solve daycare problems. It’s how will you keep people from getting sick and possibly dying? That is the deciding factor,” Clark told the board.
However, a teacher identified only as Jocelyn said students were not engaged with remote learning last spring.
“I understand we’re nervous and scared. Kids don’t get it that bad, but if a parent is nervous they have that opportunity to do remote learning. But I think to say, 'Oh. Kids can do this’ — it didn’t happen last spring,” she said to the board.
“I would love for them to go back to school and to enjoy learning,” she added.
After the two-and-a-half hour meeting, board members thanked the community members for speaking and said they would follow up with many of the questions and concerns at the 4 p.m. Friday work session on school reopening.
A more in-depth story on the board meeting will appear online Tuesday and in Wednesday’s print edition.
