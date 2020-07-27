Longview board fields questions on plans to reopen schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview parents, teachers and community members had plenty of questions Monday night on how and whether schools will reopen this fall during a vigorously attended Longview School Board meeting that hinted at how divided the public is over the issue.

More than 180 people logged into the virtual meeting to weigh in on school reopening plans. While only 19 commented to the board, many more engaged in a debate over the Zoom chat feature about what arrangements would be reasonable for learning.

Many asked how social distancing would be maintained and some questioned the quality of distance learning, and others voiced concern about job security and health safety of teachers.

A parent named Josh told the board he had children at R.A. Long High School and Northlake Elementary School. He said there was no way to reopen anything without seeing increased coronavirus cases, so the best solution would be to open schools and focus on reducing the spread.

“The discussion seems to be a lot of ‘How are we going to prevent it?’ We’re not going to prevent this,” he said. “We have to understand this, and it’s an issue of trying to control it, not stopping it, because you’re not going to stop it.”