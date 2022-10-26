 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview begins collecting fallen leaves from city-owned trees

Leaves

Leaves pile up in a street of the Old West Side neighborhood in October 2020 in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

Staff from Longview's stormwater department will be collecting leaves that are placed in the streets for removal.

Stormwater Supervisor Mike Ward said crews will travel the city using shovels and vehicles to clear out the leaves, which will keep the roads neater and less prone to flooding between now and January.

The city asks that people only pile up leaves in the street from city-owned and maintained trees. Any other leaves can be dropped off at the Waste Control Transfer Station for a fee.

City staff also asked that leaves are placed in the street at least a foot from the curb and away from any basin grates, and that branches and sticks are not included.

Residents can call the stormwater department at 360-442-5621 with other questions.

Brennen Kauffman is the government and politics reporter for the Daily News, covering topics from city council debates to Congressional races. He can be reached for story ideas at 360-577-7828.

