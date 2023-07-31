After Jess McCloud of Longview watched in 2016 a movie about foster children going to camp, her life and the lives of dozens of local foster youth changed.

McCloud spearheads the local Royal Family KIDS Camp, which primarily sends Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties foster children ages 7 to 11 on a five-day outdoor adventure during the last week in July.

The first camp took off in 2018, and the nonprofit has since held four fulllength camps, as some were canceled or shortened during COVID.

The film that inspired McCloud was the 2013 movie “Camp,” about an abused 10-year-old who goes to a similar foster youth camp. The writer and director was a former Royal Family KIDS Camp volunteer, according to a Los Angeles Times review.

The nonprofit reports it was founded in 1985 California and has 200 chapters across the U.S. and world.

In Washington state, there are nine chapters, and according to the nonprofit adoptuskids.org, about 10,000 youth in foster care. McCloud says the Longview chapter has served about 65 individual kids, mostly who stay with licensed foster parents, while some children have also been adopted, or stay with extended family members or close family friends.

As of July 1, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families now allows some family caregivers to become licensed and therefore receive foster care monthly payments. The new rules will first only apply when court ordered, but the department plans to expand the option to any kinship caregiver who meets requirements tentatively by early 2024, according to a department press release.

Royal Family KIDS Camp is headquartered in Longview, faith based and backed by more than a dozen local churches. The nonprofit’s host church is Renewal City Church which meets at The Roxy Theater in downtown Longview. Since its inception, the nonprofit has ran completely on donations and volunteers, McCloud said.

Each summer, volunteers pack trailers with items like sports equipment, canopies, dress-up clothes, bicycles and craft supplies to take to an undisclosed location to hold camp. Not revealing the location protects children from people, like family members, who are not permitted to see them, she added.

The camp served 24 children the first year and most recently 31 kids. The goal is to have more campers every year, she added.

“We try to pull out all the stops to spoil them with love and attention,” McCloud said.

That includes providing birthday parties, with presents, for each camper. Many of the foster youth have never experienced a birthday party, she said, so the dozens of volunteers dedicate the camp’s Wednesday as everyone’s birthday. Gifts include new backpacks with school supplies, Beanie Babies, LEGOs and Hot Wheels. The children come home with more than they were dropped off with, McCloud said.

The nonprofit is also working to start a mentor club where volunteers who have served at camp are paired with foster care youth. Pairs would meet about four hours a month, in addition to tentative monthly Saturday meetings which would include all of mentor club. Sometimes a mentor relationship is the longest stable relationship kids have with an adult, McCloud said.

However, the organization needs more volunteers to lead the club, added McCloud, who said she volunteers about 90 hours a week and became the permanent legal guardian of a child in need through the nonprofit.

The goal of the organization, she added, is to ensure each child feels cherished.

“Maybe they’ve never had someone tell them how precious and worthy of love they are,” she said, “and we just want them to know that.”

How to volunter Phone: 971-225-7352 Online: forthechildrencowlitz.org/get-involved