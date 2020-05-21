Longview awarded $3.5M for transit; city budget outlook improves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longview will receive $3.5 million for the city’s transit system to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will have no impact on Longview’s projected $5 million budget gap caused by virus-related revenue losses, but the city has some good news to share about that now, too, City Manager Kurt Sacha said Thursday.

RiverCities Transit can use the funds to sanitize buses, make modifications for social distancing, purchase personal protective equipment for drivers and other staff and pay for salaries of people on administrative leave.

“That will go a long ways towards helping (RiverCities) stand up during the pandemic,” Sacha said. “Like many other government systems, they were heavily reliant on sales tax. Obviously they, too, will see a significant reduction in their revenue stream from sales tax. This will certainly help them replace lost dollars but also help to implement some of those safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.”

The bus system is vital for people in the community who have difficulty getting to work, medical appointments, grocery stores and other important needs, Sacha said.