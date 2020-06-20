Longview artist makes friendly challenge to local police

He knows kids in the area that won't call the cops if they're assaulted or picked on. He feels there could be "a little more color" in the police force. He'd like to see body cameras worn by officers. (That’s a suggestion many officers favor but say can be expensive. Duscha in 2015 estimated it would cost $375,000 to start and about $200,000 a year for a body camera program.)

And Floyd’s death, along with the complicated relationship it highlights between police and people of color, is something his boxing students have thought about, too.

Alberto Sanchez, a Hispanic 17-year-old graduate of R.A. Long High School, is one of Rodriguez' students. He used to live in Gresham, a Portland suburb, before coming to Longview. He has lived in Montana and California, too.

"Seeing how race is treated differently out here is something," Sanchez said. "Profiling is a big thing out here. ... I live in the Highlands and that plays a big (part) too. Location, race, how you look, it all plays a great thing."

Sanchez said you get to know the cops in Longview more easily because they aren't stretched as thin as in Gresham.