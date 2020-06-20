Longview artist makes friendly challenge to local police

Two weeks ago, an artist calling himself “Jaguar Knight” showed up unannounced with an unusual gift for The Daily News: A large painting of George Floyd on a salvaged piece of plywood. It came with an even more unusual request.
"Knight" hoped to issue a friendly challenge to the Longview Police Department: Let willing officers take the painting home, for a week per officer, and at the end return it to The Daily News.
The goal would be for officers to sit with the idea of having "a big black man" with them at home, "to acclimate and understand that not every big black man is a threat."
"It's a serious issue, but I'm trying to approach it in a lighthearted way," he said.
"Jaguar Knight," who is really 42-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Longview, wanted to stay anonymous at first out of fear that his message could be misinterpreted and put him in danger or public ire. But the commercial artist and youth boxing coach said he changed his mind because he wants to take a public stand and set an example for his boxing students on how to talk about law enforcement and police reform.
Rodriguez paints signs and murals as a side-business and hobby. He's a full-time dog groomer, but due to COVID-19, tendinitis and other recent hand issues, he's focusing more on teaching, art, and being a father to his five (soon to be six) children.
Like many across the country, Rodriguez was struck with emotion when he watched the video of the death of Floyd, a black Minneapolis man killed in May while in police custody.
"I was upset, angry, I had a spark, a fire in my chest," he said. "It's an example of what complacency looks like, what racism looks like, and what murder looks like."
He understood why people some went out to protest aggressively or angrily. He felt the tug himself. But he also talked to his students about the local protests, during which Rodriguez says some protesters taunted or cursed at officers.
"There's officers on the force that I know are good men and women and would lay their life on the line, and treat anybody they came across as the same. And a part of me felt for them, also."
So Rodriguez transmuted his emotions into art, starting with a sketch of Floyd before working on the larger painting, which he started somewhat impulsively and finished in only about two hours. According to Rodriguez, the red and blue shine that reflects from Floyd in the painting represents the fact that he was American and that he died in police custody.
It was a way of mourning the man, he said.
And it's a way "to show my students a way to effect change without yelling 'F the police,' " Rodriguez said.
The Daily News reached out to Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha several times last week, but the chief referred the call to City Manager Kurt Sacha, and no city official called to respond to Rodriguez’ offer by Saturday.
Nonetheless, the offer remains open, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said he relates to Floyd. Rodriguez is multiracial, with a Mexican-Indian, Scottish and Native American ethnic background. He's also a convicted felon who turned his life away from drugs and gangs with the help of people giving him "a second, third, fourth chance."
Rodriguez was born in Vancouver and has lived up and down the West Coast, as well as in Texas and Mexico. He's been living in the Longview area since 2003, and says it's always felt like home to him.
"We're lucky" when it comes to local cops, he said. "I know some cops on the force. I've seen them do some pretty awesome things for the community."
That includes watching a Longview cop run into the middle of a violent fight between two groups of youths and handcuff two of them, without using a taser or gun, before calling for backup. That officer was a local and a person of color - two factors Rodriguez said likely contributed to his skill in handling the situation.
But “there's always room for improvement."
He knows kids in the area that won't call the cops if they're assaulted or picked on. He feels there could be "a little more color" in the police force. He'd like to see body cameras worn by officers. (That’s a suggestion many officers favor but say can be expensive. Duscha in 2015 estimated it would cost $375,000 to start and about $200,000 a year for a body camera program.)
And Floyd’s death, along with the complicated relationship it highlights between police and people of color, is something his boxing students have thought about, too.
Alberto Sanchez, a Hispanic 17-year-old graduate of R.A. Long High School, is one of Rodriguez' students. He used to live in Gresham, a Portland suburb, before coming to Longview. He has lived in Montana and California, too.
"Seeing how race is treated differently out here is something," Sanchez said. "Profiling is a big thing out here. ... I live in the Highlands and that plays a big (part) too. Location, race, how you look, it all plays a great thing."
Sanchez said you get to know the cops in Longview more easily because they aren't stretched as thin as in Gresham.
"The ones that aren’t the greatest, the ones that will profile you, (they're) always sprinkled in there," he said. "There’s not that many of them. There’s a lot of cops that are really good, but there's always a few that will try to do something. I’ve been patted down because I matched a description. ... It’s not fun. But I've also talked to cops. I’m very good friends with some of the officers in the police department. They’re super nice people."
When he was patted down and profiled for looking like a suspect, "I was angry. I was so angry," Sanchez said.
"I was just walking down the street going to play some basketball, and just having to be harassed like that and being told it’s because I match a description. I just don’t understand."
"But in the end, that's not the whole story," he added. "I get it; that’s his job. ... I understand profiling is part of the job."
And he says given the protests, a lot of cops "are probably terrified."
"I understand a peaceful protest, speaking out with your words … (but) destroying property, attacking policemen, (though) that's not how it is everywhere … I don’t believe in that," he said.
Rodriguez "captured George perfectly" in his painting, Sanchez said.
"Everything about the painting, the shading, the colors … it’s amazing," Sanchez said. "Juan is definitely someone who sees more. I think he has a third eye on top of his head."
For Rodriguez, every step forward towards equality and justice matters.
"Something as simple as getting a band-aid that matches my skin tone says a lot," he said. "I'm hopeful. I think there will be change. It's sad the George Floyd incident had to be the catalyst ... but it's not just George Floyd. It's (centuries of society) constantly letting you know that you're not quite fully accepted."
"I'm hopeful. I think there will be change. It's sad the George Floyd incident had to be the catalyst ... but it's not just George Floyd. It's (centuries of society) constantly letting you know that you're not quite fully accepted." — Juan Rodriguez
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.