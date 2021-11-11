Longview area could see 2-4 inches of rain in 'atmospheric river event'

Cowlitz County is set for another soggy weekend, with flood watches in effect and local agencies warning people in low-lying areas to be prepared.
On Thursday morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bishop estimated the area could see a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. However, snow levels will remain above 9,000 feet.
The Portland office of the National Weather Service said from Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. to Nov. 11 at 8 a.m., Longview saw about half an inch of rain, while areas south of Salem saw more than an inch of rain. The atmospheric river event that will bring the rain is expected to be concentrated over the Southwest Washington area later this weekend.
Bishop said an atmospheric river event is a relatively long, narrow region in the atmosphere, “like rivers in the sky,” that carry water vapor out of the warm tropics. Some call them the “Pineapple Express,” as they come from the tropics.
“When these atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release that water vapor in the form of rain,” he said.
While the rivers are not always present, Bishop said they are very common. They don’t typically lead to snow, because the air coming up from the south is so warm.
“Not to say that something like this couldn’t be a setup that results in significant snowfall, but for that to happen you would need to have some very cold air closer to the surface that the precipitation could fall through,” he said, transitioning it from rain to snow before it hit the ground.
A flood watch is in effect through Friday evening, as excessive runoff might cause river flooding and street flooding. According to the National Weather Service alert, the primary concern is the potential for river flooding, though no Cowlitz County rivers were named as a specific concern. The local place with the highest chance for river flooding are along the Grays River near Rosburg.
The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management warned the Cowlitz River is forecasted to crest at 19 feet on Saturday, so anyone living in lower undiked areas of the Cowlitz may see the effects. The flood stage is 21 1/2 feet.
“Now would be a good time to clear leaves from drains and gutters, as well as acquire a supply of sandbags if you live in a flood-prone area,” the Department of Emergency Management said.
Bishop said while the Portland office has been getting some reports of small local rivers flooding, those are mostly south and toward the Cascades. There is some water over roadways, and could be more urban flooding due to shallow or clogged drains. People also should be aware there always is the chance heavy rain could trigger rock or mud slides.
Anyone who sees flooding or slides should call it in to local emergency services, Bishop said.
“That helps us track these things so that we have an idea of what’s going on so we can deliver a more effective message,” he said.
Bishop added that while individual people will have to decide whether to cancel outdoor activities this weekend or not based on personal preference, he emphasized that driving across flooded roads can be more dangerous that people realize.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” Bishop said. “Most flood deaths do occur in vehicles. It’s best to not even cross it. Turn around. Find another way around if possible, because you don’t necessarily know how deep that water is.”