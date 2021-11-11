Longview area could see 2-4 inches of rain in 'atmospheric river event'

Cowlitz County is set for another soggy weekend, with flood watches in effect and local agencies warning people in low-lying areas to be prepared.

On Thursday morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bishop estimated the area could see a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. However, snow levels will remain above 9,000 feet.

The Portland office of the National Weather Service said from Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. to Nov. 11 at 8 a.m., Longview saw about half an inch of rain, while areas south of Salem saw more than an inch of rain. The atmospheric river event that will bring the rain is expected to be concentrated over the Southwest Washington area later this weekend.

Bishop said an atmospheric river event is a relatively long, narrow region in the atmosphere, “like rivers in the sky,” that carry water vapor out of the warm tropics. Some call them the “Pineapple Express,” as they come from the tropics.

“When these atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release that water vapor in the form of rain,” he said.

While the rivers are not always present, Bishop said they are very common. They don’t typically lead to snow, because the air coming up from the south is so warm.