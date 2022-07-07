Longview appoints former Cowlitz County auditor as assistant city manager

A former Cowlitz County auditor and administrative services director has been promoted to become Longview’s assistant city manager, tasked to work alongside the city council and city manager in directing policies.

Kris Swanson, who served as the city’s administrative services director for two years, started her new role July 1.

An assistant city manager directs and administers policies, budgets and programs affecting city departments, according to a City of Longview news release.

Swanson said in an interview Thursday she plans to use her experience in state and county government to help the council fulfill its projects, plan its budget and finish upcoming building condition assessments.

“I love being back in local government, and the city has just been pretty exciting to work for,” Swanson said. “Working for a City Council is different than some of the work I’ve done before, but I’m just looking forward to continue working with them.”

Swanson is responsible for providing staff support to City Manager Kurt Sacha and the City Council. She will also serve as city manager if Sacha is ever absent.

“It is with sincere pleasure and great confidence that I appoint Kris Swanson as the city’s assistant manager,” Sacha said in the news release. “Given her longstanding career in public service, tireless work ethic and proven track record as a collaborative and highly praised leader, it seemed only natural for me to elevate Kris to this position.”

Before joining the city, Swanson worked 26 years in the Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office, starting in 1991 as a manager for the county election’s division, according to previous reports from The Daily News.

Swanson was then elected and served five terms as county auditor between 1999 to 2017. In 2017, she joined the state auditor’s executive team as operations director, staying on until early 2020 when she joined the city of Longview staff.