Longview anticipates $30 million need for fire station projects

The city of Longview will consider asking taxpayers to approve nearly $30 million in bonds to finance construction of a new fire station and renovate its two others.
More immediately, the city plans to replace the two public restrooms at Lake Sacajawea, which are a $650,000 feature in the city’s 2021 capital spending plan.
During its meeting Thursday night, City Manager Kurt Sacha urged the council to start discussing bonds to build a new fire station next to Lowe’s, estimated the cost $13.9 million. He said the city estimates renovations needed at the Mint Valley and Commerce Avenue main stations will cost $9.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively.
The council did not discuss the projects or how to finance them, but it did hire the Collins Architectural Group as consultant for the Mint Valley station expansion and the new 2,500-square-foot Longview police satellite office at Archie Anderson Park, for a combined cost of $82,000.
It also authorized the fire department to buy a new ambulance after Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz said the agency’s current vehicle is primed for “major breakdown.” It was a surplus purchase from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and mechanics have said the engine could fail at any point. A new vehicle is expected to cost about $350,000.
Also at the meeting, staff laid out a wish list of $1.6 million capital projects for the next two years. The council will later make a decision on which projects to move forward on.
Replacing the foul public restrooms at Lake Sacajawea for $650,000 already are in the 2021 capital spending plan, Sacha said.
Other projects up for consideration in 2021-22 are renovating the City Hall Annex building for the city prosecutor’s office to move into from the police department ($175,000), new playgrounds at Bailey and Windemere parks ($45,000 each) and several projects at the library, such as completing the security camera system for $35,000, self-checkout units for about $19,000, and replacing the chairs for $40,000.
During the regular meeting, the council approved:
- Hiring Gibbs and Olson, Inc. to do a topographical survey of Archie Anderson Park for about $10,000 and for the Beech and Baltimore streets and Madrona Drive water main replacement projects for about $19,500.
- Hiring S&F Land Services to do a topographical drone survey for the Castleman-Fisher’s Lane water main replacement for $40,600.
- Buying a 331-square-foot parcel along California Way for the State Route 432/California Way intersection improvement project. The city will pay $8,451 plus closing costs from the Arterial Fund for the portion of property at 558 Industrial Way.
- A low bid of $698,950 from City Electric of Washington, a La Center contractor, to improve traffic signals at 10 intersection.
- An interlocal agreement to be part of the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Task Force. The task force investigates officer-involved incidents of “great bodily harm or death, in-custody deaths, or other high-profile incidents,” according to agenda documents.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.