Longview announces fireworks hours, safety advice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Fire Department is reminding everyone to “celebrate safely” this Fourth of July when it comes to fireworks.

According to a press release, more than 16,000 reported fires are started by fireworks every year in the United States, and sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

To avoid injuries or fires, Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway recommends using legal fireworks, having a bucket of water ready and only letting adults light fireworks.

In addition, he recommends keeping pets indoors, making sure there are no people, buildings, vehicles or dry vegetation around and wearing eye protection.

“Follow the directions on the device. Do not hold in your hand or throw fireworks. Always place fireworks on a hard, level surface,” he says in the press release.

And, importantly, never attempt to re-light a “dud.” Instead, place it in a bucket of water along with other spent fireworks, he said. All old fireworks should be soaked in water, and debris should not be stored near or in houses.

“Be a good neighbor. Use fireworks in a manner that keeps debris on your property,” Dunaway said in the press release.