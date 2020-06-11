Longview announces fireworks hours, safety advice

The Longview Fire Department is reminding everyone to “celebrate safely” this Fourth of July when it comes to fireworks.
According to a press release, more than 16,000 reported fires are started by fireworks every year in the United States, and sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.
To avoid injuries or fires, Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway recommends using legal fireworks, having a bucket of water ready and only letting adults light fireworks.
In addition, he recommends keeping pets indoors, making sure there are no people, buildings, vehicles or dry vegetation around and wearing eye protection.
“Follow the directions on the device. Do not hold in your hand or throw fireworks. Always place fireworks on a hard, level surface,” he says in the press release.
And, importantly, never attempt to re-light a “dud.” Instead, place it in a bucket of water along with other spent fireworks, he said. All old fireworks should be soaked in water, and debris should not be stored near or in houses.
“Be a good neighbor. Use fireworks in a manner that keeps debris on your property,” Dunaway said in the press release.
To make sure fireworks are legal, buy them from licensed sales locations within the City of Longview, Dunaway said in the press release.
“Fireworks purchased outside of the city (such as on Tribal lands or through the internet) are often of a variety not allowed in Washington State,” he said.
The following types of fireworks are illegal in Washington: Those guided by a stick (bottle rockets) or fins (missiles); those that have no other function except to explode (firecrackers, M-80’s etc.); and homemade devices or modified consumer fireworks.
Finally, there are specific dates and times that fireworks can used used in Longview. This summer, those days are from noon to 11 p.m.June 28; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from June 29 to July 3; 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5
No one can use or possess fireworks in city parks without a permit.
