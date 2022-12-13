Longview and Salvation Army open HOPE Village; move-in starts this weekend

Some of Longview's homeless residents will begin moving into the city's temporary pallet home development on Friday.

Longview officials and the Salvation Army held a ribbon cutting event for the HOPE Village housing project Tuesday morning. Dozens of people gathered into the tent placed outside of HOPE Village for the ceremony and walked through the collection of pallet homes afterward.

The development is Longview's biggest move to address the city's homeless population since it opened the unhosted Alabama Street camp nearly three years ago. HOPE Village is intended to provide temporary housing for 50 people at a time and connect them with counseling and resources in the community while they seek permanent housing.

"This demonstrates that the community in Longview can take on the impossible, that grace is still alive in corners of this community," Salvation Army Northwest Division Commander Cindy Foley said.

The ribbon cutting featured comments from Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Assistant City Manager Kris Swanson and multiple levels of Salvation Army leadership from the local chapter to a territorial commander for the western United States. Four other city councilmembers and a handful of prominent volunteers and faith leaders were part of the audience.

The ceremony did not include any comments from the future residents of the pallet homes but did feature remarks from Stephanie Dorsey. Dorsey lives at HOPE House, run by the Salvation Army on the other side of Longview, where she has been recovering from drug addiction.

"It's amazing to have people in your corner, supporting you and wanting you to succeed," Dorsey said.

Each of the 50 pallet homes will house one person who is currently homeless in Longview or elsewhere in the county. Wreaths and drawings of Christmas trees decorate the outside of the buildings.

Multiple offices are set up for case managers, service providers and other officials to meet with residents on site. A Salvation Army food truck was parked near the front gate, where it will provide meals to residents. Near the back of the development are bathrooms, showers, a small dog park and a space where laundry facilities will soon be built.

One of the two case managers for HOPE Village is Hollie Hillman. Hillman worked with the city's unhoused residents for years through Love Overwhelming and Lower Columbia CAP before applying to work for the Salvation Army at the new site.

"When I heard this was coming through the council meetings, I knew I wanted to be a part of it," Hillman said.

Hillman said that 39 people have already completed the intake process to move into HOPE Village once it opens and more interviews with potential residents were being scheduled. The majority of those are coming from the Alabama Street camp. Once the pallet homes fill up, the Salvation Army staff will manage the waitlist of new referrals.

As the pallet homes open, the city will begin the process of closing down the current Alabama campsite on Friday. Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said he had started notifying people in the camp at the beginning of the week, offering a packet of service providers to anyone who was not moving into the pallet homes.

Questions remain about where the funding for HOPE Village will come from. Longview has asked the Cowlitz County Commissioners to cover the $2.5 million project with document recording fees that are dedicated to addressing homelessness. The county commissioners have not set a time to vote on the agreement and support for the project has been split.