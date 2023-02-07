A small group of active local readers met in a bookshelf-lined side room at the Longview Public Library on Monday night.

They were part of the first meeting of the Book Club For Our Times, a project being hosted collaboratively by the Longview Library and the Kelso Public Library. The new book club is meant to support educated conversations about race, homelessness, history and other issues that currently affect Cowlitz County.

The handful of adults at the meeting Monday said they were interested in talking about divisive political issues and interesting books.

"Our library tries to be a place that is non-judgmental, that doesn't espouse any political views," Longview Library Director Jacob Cole said. "We're hoping that in this time of polarization and lack of communication that people will be able to listen to each other."

The new book club is also organized by Lower Columbia College and the Civil Dialogue Project, which held a series of public forums over the fall to discuss a similar swath of local issues. Alan Rose, the Woodland author who helps organize the WordFest readings and the Civil Dialogue Project, led the meeting on Monday.

Rose talked through the list of potential titles put together by library staff and organizers. The group fleshed out how often they would meet and what issues they wanted to read about first.

"We want to have an array of views in a place where it stays polite, and we're all OK, and we actually encourage conversation," Rose said.

A similar launch meeting will take place at the Kelso Public Library at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Kelso Library Director Erik Moser said the group will meet at different times to allow more people to attend and could potentially choose a different set of books to focus on.

For their first two entries, the Longview group selected the graphic novel memoir "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe and the book version of the New York Times' "1619 Project."

Books and audiobooks will be provided digitally for the club. The Friends of the Longview Library will help provide any titles the library doesn't currently have enough copies of.

The new book club is separate from the existing book club at the Longview Public Library, which will meet on Feb. 22.