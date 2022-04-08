Longview and Kelso holding Clean-Up Day on April 23

The annual Clean-Up Day in Longview and Kelso takes place April 23.

Volunteers are encouraged to help collect trash from around the cities between 9 and 11 a.m. to beautify their communities and get rid of garbage. This year the cleanings will take place on the day after Earth Day.

The Longview event is being organized by Longview Downtowners and will focus on the city's downtown core. Volunteers interested in participating are asked to meet outside Mill City Grill on Commerce Avenue before splitting off into smaller groups.

Kelso's cleanup is a citywide event organized by the Kelso Business and Community Association and the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. Volunteers interested in helping out are asked to meet outside of the Sons of Norway building on Catlin Street.

The Cowlitz Economic Development Council asks participants to bring their own gloves, grabbing tools and other equipment.

