Longview airman dies in Florida training exercise

A 24-year-old Airman who died during a training exercise in Florida Thursday has been identified as Keigan Baker of Longview, according to the Air Force.

Baker, a special Tactics combat controller, was taking part in the Air Force combat dive course Thursday when he disappeared just after 11 a.m., according to an Air Force press release.

Search and rescue efforts launched by the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, the Coast Guard Station Panama City, and others recovered Baker’s body at about 4:30 p.m.

“This is a devastating loss to the entire Special Tactics community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Allen, commander of the 24th Special Operations Wing. “We are very grateful for Keigan’s willingness to serve our nation and vow to honor his memory.”

Baker had been assigned to the Special Tactics Training Squadron, 24th Special Operations Wing out of Hurlburt Field, Florida, the service confirmed. The Longview native enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in June 2018 and was named an honor graduate upon completion of basic training, according to the press release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}