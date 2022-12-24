Longview affordable housing project receives needed state funding, likely to break ground in 2023

An affordable housing complex planned for Longview received state and federal funding necessary to move the public-private partnership forward in the new year.

The planned complex at 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street near the Longview Presbyterian Church could break ground in 2023.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington will receive $3.9 million from the state's Housing Trust Fund and was approved for a federally-funded tax credit program that will pay for most of the $16.5 million Sunrise Village project, the agency announced Thursday.

"This was the funding we needed," said Jennifer Westerman, Housing Opportunities executive director. "We are super excited. We've worked really hard for this and waited a long time. We're very happy we can do this project for Longview."

Sunrise Village will include 40 units of affordable housing, and help residents with needs like budgeting and employment help, according to the housing authority.

The $3.9 million from the Housing Trust Fund will either be a grant or a loan, most likely structured to be paid back when the project can afford to pay it back, Westerman said.

Out of 60 applicants, 27 projects were awarded a total of $63.9 million from the Housing Trust Fund, according to the Department of Commerce.

"Not that many projects were funded, so we feel very fortunate," Westerman said.

Sunrise Village was also approved for a 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credit administered by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission. The tax credit award allows Housing Opportunities to partner with a private investor and that money will pay for a majority of the project, Westerman said.

Housing Opportunities has paid for previous projects this way, including Lilac Place in Woodland, with U.S. Bank as the investor, Westerman said.

In early 2023, the agency will send out a request for proposal seeking a private investor to partner on the tax credits. Several investors have already expressed interest in the project, Westerman said.

Sometime in the second quarter of 2023, Housing Opportunities plans to reach out to the community for input on the project designs, according to the agency. Construction will likely start but not finish in 2023, Westerman said.

In 2020, Longview Presbyterian Church donated the 2-acre lot, adjacent to the church and Mint Valley Elementary School, on the condition affordable housing would be built on the property.

Other funding

Housing Opportunities has received grants from the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, PeaceHealth and Enterprise Community Partners to help cover development expenses.

Through several awards, the city of Longview allocated a total of about $1.2 million in HOME American Rescue Plan Act money for Sunrise Village, according to the housing authority.

In an August workshop, the Cowlitz County commissioners allocated about $752,000 to the project. The money is a combination of certain sales tax revenue and document recording fees, required to be spent on housing and homelessness programs. The official agreement is still in the works.

The Sunrise Village project has a "closeable" gap of about $500,000, depending on how the costs come out, Westerman said.

The project aims to help address the county’s low housing vacancy rate and homelessness, according to Housing Opportunities. In 2021, Cowlitz County had a 1% vacancy rate for all types of housing, driving up costs while availability dwindled, the agency stated.