Longview adds $170,000 in mortgage payments to plan for low-income rental assistance

Trimble said he has not checked to see if mortgage assistance could be covered with the department of commerce money.

He said three organizations could receive the funds: Lower Columbia CAP, the county housing authority and a shelter called Community House on Broadway.

The public hearing will help the council decide which organization should receive the funds to distribute, Trimble said.

All of the county’s funds for rental and mortgage assistance are distributed through Lower Columbia CAP, James said.

Eviction moratorium

Kerby said she is worried about what will happen when the state’s eviction moratorium expires and those not paying their monthly rent are forced to cover the back pay.

During the eviction moratorium, which is set to expire June 30, landlords cannot remove someone from their residence for not being able to pay as a result of the pandemic. When the moratorium expires, renters may be asked to pay the amount they have forgone since the order was put in place in March 2020 or be evicted.

“The bill is going to come due when that’s lifted and that’s what’s scary because they will have a huge bill and how they will pay it back, I don’t know,” Kerby said. “Hopefully people are trying to pay something.”

