A plaque honoring the life and achievements of Victoria Freeman will be added to Victoria Freeman Park in April.

The Longview Parks Department announced Friday that a dedication ceremony and unveiling of the plaque will be held in the park at 5 p.m. on April 13. The plaque will be placed at the northern edge of the park along Delaware Street.

The Freemans were among the first Black residents of Longview when the family moved from Louisiana in 1923. Victoria Freeman is best known for integrating the Longview School District in 1924 when she enrolled her sons at Kessler School, earning her a reputation as an early civil rights leader for the area.

Freeman was also a booster for the largely Black and underdeveloped neighborhoods around Seventh Avenue for several decades. Through the Women's Study Club, she fundraised to help purchase the land along Ninth Avenue that became her eponymous park.

Freeman died in 1994 at the age of 100, just weeks after the Longview City Council voted to rename the park after her.

The addition of the plaque was suggested by members of Freeman's family to the Parks Advisory Committee last year. The plaque was donated by Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson and his wife Trisha, of Longview, and created by Dan Polacek.