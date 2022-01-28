Longview accepting applications for Historic Preservation Commission seats

The City of Longview is seeking volunteers to apply for three vacancies on the Historic Preservation Commission.

Board members identify and actively encourage the conservation of the city’s historic resources by initiating and maintaining a register of historic places and reviewing proposed changes to register properties, according to the city. The board also raises community awareness of the city’s history and historic resources, and serves as the city’s primary resource in matters of history, historic planning and preservation.

Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. These are volunteer positions and members of the board receive no compensation for their services.

Applications can be completed online at https://www.mylongview.com/506/BoardsCommissions. The application process will be ongoing until filled, with first review Feb. 17. For details, call Adam Trimble at 360-442-5092.

