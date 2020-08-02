Longtime TDN reporter, editor, says farewell to readers, staff

By the time I got to sit in his classroom in January 1978, Tom Duffy was a shell of a man. He was bald, hunched over, walked with a stiff and painful gait and was said to have a slew of health problems.
But G. Thomas Duffy was a legend at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where he then was a professor emeritus. He’d become famous for his useful if sophomorically titled book, “How to Write a Feature,” and for his legendary 30-year career as a reporter and editor, mostly in East St. Louis, Illinois, where he was born in 1911.
His class on reporting consisted mostly of rambling, forgettable reminiscences from his years in the business. Yet one message stuck with me.
“A journalist must be a journalist 24 hours a day,” he said. The term 24/7 hadn’t been invented. But as the years passed, his meaning came clear to me.
This is no mere job. It is a sacred trust so essential to our freedom. It’s also something of a narcotic that you love and hate, crave and resist. It embraces you with self-satisfaction and squeezes you with despair and self-loathing — often on the same day — if you’re lucky enough to have a passion for it.
You have to give it everything you’ve got. You must accept the stress, the deadlines, the uncooperative sources, the angry readers, the dense editors and the sleepless nights wondering about your latest story in exchange for the thrill of seeing your work and byline in print and knowing that, somewhere, it makes a difference.
After 41 years at TDN — half of them as a reporter, half as city editor — it’s time for me to hang it up. I’ve given it all I’ve got. I retired as city editor Friday.
This is no requiem for my career at TDN. I will continue to write columns occasionally and will be staying on part-time for at least the immediate future to bridge the gap to our next editor. But I have enough other plans and goals to fill another life: Mountains and forests to explore, more roses to grow, a couple of books to write, music studies to resume, friends and family to guide and enjoy — and a daughter who just bought her first house and needs her daddy’s carpentry skills.
There are other reasons: I want to step down while I still love the work. I am frustrated that staffs are shrinking at this and other news organizations across the nation. And although I have helped pioneer this newspaper’s foray into the digital age, it’s time for someone who was raised in the dot com era to take the next steps into the future.
I took my first professional job in journalism here as school reporter in January 1979, intending to stay 18 months. A volcano up the highway caused a sensation that was a story too big to leave, and as I stayed I burrowed roots into the community.
I have covered many memorable stories. Mount St. Helens, of course, dominated most of my early career. I wrote stories about toxic releases of chlorine, dioxin and other pollutants; about swindlers and do-gooders; conflicts over spotted owls and old-growth forests; dwindling salmon runs and the battles among fisher groups; schisms in church congregations and public opinion over industrial projects.
My career was book-ended by calamities. Mount St. Helens near the start, the coronavirus pandemic at the end. The floods of 1995-96, the 1998 Aldercrest landslide and other mayhem came in the middle.
This job has taken me to Bristol Bay, Alaska, to document the work of local gillnetters. To Russia to see the successes and failures of Gorbachev’s reforms. To the flood plains of east Woodland to tag along with President Bill Clinton when he comforted victims of the February 1996 flood.
I’ve interviewed many dignitaries (my favorite was James Doohan, who was “Scotty” the engineer of “Star Trek”). But the memories I cherish most are the local people I’ve met and written about.
There was the story about Mernie George, a Silver Lake resident who was a kick in the pants and who arranged, and attended, her own funeral when she learned she had terminal cancer.
The saddest story was the 1985 article about Linda Greenwood, a 20-year-old Longview woman who died of bone cancer but whose cheerful spirit and brave endurance helped her boyfriend, Larry Thomas, heal the emotional wounds of a tour in Vietnam.
One of the most inspiring to me was the yarn about Castle Rock minister Carl Beal and his wife, Lois. They learned, first, that their unofficially adopted son was gay and then, two, that he had AIDS. Their journey of acceptance transformed their religious outlook and made them passionate witnesses to the power of unconditional love.
Journalists often deal with people when they are at their most vulnerable. I’m thankful to those who have trusted me and opened up their hearts and homes during times of pain and crisis.
Among them are the Killian family of Vader, who lost a son and daughter-in-law to Mount St. Helens and who later became embroiled in a lawsuit against the state over their deaths. And there was Castle Rock dentist Bob Manthe and his family, who allowed me to document their salvage efforts when volcano mud flows swamped their dream home along the Toutle River. Another was a local couple whose son, a parachutist, died in a horrid plane crash and whose life had been turned around by skydiving.
People, real people, make news come alive. One of my mantras — adopted from my late mentor, longtime TDN editor Dan McDonough — is to tell stories through people. Talk to the real folks. Or, as Tom Duffy used to say, don’t write about the chair, write about the chair maker.
Journalists often say they want to change the world for the better. I’ve always hoped that my stories made people better and more informed. And in turn I feel like they have made me a better and wiser person.
Unfortunately, though, people like me are becoming rarer than spotted owls: The small-town newspaper editor who knows the history, dirty laundry, warts, successes, failures and character of his community.
Too many small newspapers are closing. Too many journalists are leaving the profession. Fewer are left to soldier on and replace a generation of editors who have institutional memory and know the craft of news gathering.
A small news organization like The Daily News is an essential incubator for American journalism. It’s where young reporters learn the ethics and the ropes of the business. When you see the people you write about in the grocery checkout line, the church pew or on the sidewalk, you had better be fair, accurate and honest so you can look them in the eye, even if your job occasionally requires you to anger them.
Journalism is indeed changing. But its old values are as relevant today as they were decades ago. Reporters still need to be fair, accurate, resourceful, curious and have a knack to tell a yarn. These are what will ensure our survival, not technology, as important as it is.
It astonishes me how many people don’t take TDN or our online report. Yeah, I know the price has gone up. But where would you get your local news if TDN perished? None of the alternatives have the scope, depth or care that we offer.
Remember what Thomas Jefferson said: If he had to choose between government without newspapers and newspapers without government, he would chose the latter. So support TDN and all legitimate local news organizations. Put demands on us. Hold us and our ownership to high standards. Buy the paper or subscribe online.
I’d like to thank the late Ted Natt, our former owner and publisher, and Bob Gaston, our former managing editor, for giving a chance to a rookie reporter with a thick New York accent and a strange, polysyllabic family name. I didn’t expect to stay here through nearly 13,000 editions and nearly half of Longview’s history. But I would do it again in a heartbeat.
And I’d like to thank you readers for letting me into your homes over the decades, tolerating my mistakes and occasional excesses while I grew to know what community journalism is all about.
Lastly, I want to thank the journalists I’ve mentored over the past 21 years as their editor. They’re all different, but they all share passion, integrity and a deep appreciation for the profession.
To them I say this: Remember that so much is riding on your work. Keep that fire in your bellies. Never hesitate to ask hard questions or pester someone for answers. Challenge the assumptions and basic premise of the news and public opinion. Be hard-nosed, but courteous. Be aware of your biases and compensate for them. Talk to real people, not just officials. Above all be curious and resourceful.
In other words, be journalists 24 hours a day. Tom Duffy, and I, would like that.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.