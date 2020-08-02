Longtime TDN reporter, editor, says farewell to readers, staff

After 41 years at TDN — half of them as a reporter, half as city editor — it’s time for me to hang it up. I’ve given it all I’ve got. I retired as city editor Friday.

This is no requiem for my career at TDN. I will continue to write columns occasionally and will be staying on part-time for at least the immediate future to bridge the gap to our next editor. But I have enough other plans and goals to fill another life: Mountains and forests to explore, more roses to grow, a couple of books to write, music studies to resume, friends and family to guide and enjoy — and a daughter who just bought her first house and needs her daddy’s carpentry skills.

There are other reasons: I want to step down while I still love the work. I am frustrated that staffs are shrinking at this and other news organizations across the nation. And although I have helped pioneer this newspaper’s foray into the digital age, it’s time for someone who was raised in the dot com era to take the next steps into the future.

I took my first professional job in journalism here as school reporter in January 1979, intending to stay 18 months. A volcano up the highway caused a sensation that was a story too big to leave, and as I stayed I burrowed roots into the community.