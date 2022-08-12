Longtime local artist's impressionistic paintings on display at Longview Public Library through August

Paintings by a local artist who helped run a longtime custom-framing store in Longview are on display at the Longview Public Library through the end of the month.

Shirley Bailey brought her love for art to Cowlitz County in the 1980s, painting acrylics on paper until her death at age 92 in 2021. People can view and purchase roughly 50 of her mostly impressionistic paintings on display through Aug. 31 at the Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library.

Bailey was born in Idaho, but had roots in Longview's early days. Bailey's father helped lay the concrete in the Civic Circle, but soon moved to look for employment during the Great Depression, said Bailey's daughter Wendy Kosloski. Bailey's family traveled often for work, sometimes living in tents.

Bailey was drawn to architecture at a young age, crafting houses out of cardboard as a child, said Kosloski. Later, for her own daughter, she made paper dolls.

Bailey and her husband Don followed their child and her mill-working husband to Longview soon after the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption. About eight years later, they opened Teague's Interiors, first as a custom-frame store in the back of Broadway Gallery, and later moving out and focusing on interior design.

If you go What: Shirley Bailey's painting exhibit When: Through Aug. 31 Where: Koth Memorial Gallery, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview

Bailey's art was inspired by her excursions and interests, Kosloski said.

"Mother did a lot of things from her travels, mostly around the state," she said.

A series of vibrant butterflies pays homage to Southwest Washington's Robert Michael Pyle's work with the insects. Soft depictions of cyclists along serene paths mirror her bike trip to France as a widow after 53 years of marriage. A painting in the Koth Memorial Gallery depicts a scene from "The Chronicles of Narnia," Kosloski said.

Bailey reproduced classic artists' work to learn and was self-taught, Kosloski added. Most pieces are impressionistic, but a few have modern and more realistic approaches.

Paintings run from $135 to around $475, with some higher prices due to expensive frames, and range in size to up to about 27 inches by 39 inches. Proceeds from the sales will help fund a commissioned glass sculpture by Washington-native Dale Chihuly to represent the city and be housed in the Longview Public Library.

The Art Renaissance Team, or ART, is part of a local nonprofit leading the efforts for the Chihuly piece.

"Shirley was a prolific painter through her nineties among many other talents," said Retha Porter, ART chairperson.