Longtime Kalama resident Cleone Kockritz, 87, supports numerous organizations in the area, including the Kalama High School Senior Tea.

The event is set for 1 p.m., June 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, 696 Elm St., according to a press release from organizers.

The event is a mother-daughter function that features a traditional tea menu with finger sandwiches, mints, punch and coffee/tea served using glass plates and tea cups. The guest speaker is usually a Kalama High School graduate who shares words of inspiration with the girls from the senior class. This year, Kockritz's granddaughter will be the featured speaker.

Kockritz has always put her community first and is willing to sign up for every committee, the press release states. She volunteers many hours to make sure local events continue.

From the Kalama Fair, to the Kalama Chamber of Commerce, AMALAK ladies group, and annual car show in Kalama, Kockritz has been a board member for these organizations longer than some people have been alive.

She leads the blood drive for the Red Cross in Kalama, still making personal calls to ask our community members to donate blood. Her special detail at each blood drive is offering homemade cookies and goodies as a thank you to the donors.

Kockritz remains determined to keep Kalama's traditions alive.