Longtime Kalama leader looks back on oldest 4-H club in county

Scattered around Maxine Nieman’s kitchen table on July 20 were project books, crafts, recipes and notes, all from her years of leading her 4-H club. She sorted through the papers to find a scrapbook. Inside were newspaper clippings from the ‘50s, showing off the stability of Cowlitz County’s oldest 4-H club.

Nieman is the backbone of Kalama’s Rough and Ready 4-H club. She’s served as a leader since 1965. And even at 87 years of age and a recent broken leg, she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

She chuckles as she says, “I do what I can.”

The Rough and Ready club has been around for 67 years: the oldest 4-H group in Cowlitz County.

In 1955, the Kalama Grange sponsored two clubs — the Rough and Ready boys 4-H club and the Busy Queens girls 4-H club. By 1965, the Busy Queens had dissolved and so the Rough and Ready club allowed girls to enroll.

The Rough and Ready club is a community organization that focuses on projects from livestock to sewing to robotics.

Nieman said some of her favorite projects include baking butter brite rolls — pastries most of Kalama probably know.

“We have made them for many years. I found the recipe in a magazine and decided to try it with the kids. We’ve had people talk about them for years and have had people calling for a recipe or telling me they’ve lost it,” said Nieman.

Other projects have included sewing colorful pillowcases for a children’s cancer hospital in Pennsylvania and building robots from scratch.

“I love introducing them to things that pique their interest, which makes it well worth the while,” said Nieman.

The Rough and Ready members are currently taking on the massive project of building a pond and its natural ecosystem. They will do their research to discover what types of plants and animals will grow and live there.

Nieman likes to put an emphasis on environmental stewardship projects.

“Our young people will be the ones that will solve some of these problems and we really have to get them involved with nature. We live in the perfect place for it in western Washington,” said Nieman.

The current enrollment for the Rough and Ready club is about 10 kids, but has ranged from five to 50 members at a time. In contrast, Cowlitz County currently has 214 enrolled youth and 47 enrolled certified 4-H volunteers.

Neiman said the club took a little hit when the pandemic started. The club could only have a maximum of five kids gathering at a time.

She also mentioned that she sees an interest in sewing in younger kids, who will be able to enroll once they get old enough to join the 4-H Cloverbud Program, a precursor club for 5 to 7-year-olds.

If you go What: Cowlitz County Fair. When: Wednesday through Saturday. Where: Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Cost: Free to attend the fair. Info: www.cowlitzcountyfair.com/fair-information

The 4-H Youth Development Program is a state-run program, with nearly six million kids that have enrolled, according to the 4-H website. It is ran out of the Washington State University Extension office.

Jennifer Leach, the Cowlitz County 4-H program director, said 4-H isn’t just showing livestock at fairs.

“It encompassed so much more. From leadership and public speaking skills to visual arts and sewing, the year-long program focuses on positive youth development within the community,” said Leach.

Nieman says that 4-H helps out in developmental skills and “helps them in the long run.”

“I believe that fair demonstrations make a difference. Fairs are a good beginning for kids to start to see what they can do,” said Nieman.

With the Cowlitz County Fair starting Wednesday, volunteers will be the ones to help kids find their potential as they advise and judge projects through Saturday.

“We really rely on volunteers. Volunteers that come back after being a club member provide stability in the program,” said Leach. “We need more volunteers like Maxine to commit to being a volunteer.”