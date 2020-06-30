Longtime Family Health Center CEO to retire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz Family Health Center CEO Dian Cooper announced Monday that she will retire sometime within the next 12 months once her successor is found.

Cooper has led the organization for 38 years.

“It has been my privilege to lead Family Health Center and work with some of the most creative and committed people in the country to improve the health and well-being of our community,” Cooper said in a statement.

Under Cooper’s leadership Family Health Center grew from a single family planning clinic to 12 clinical sites serving 30,000 people in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, according a press release.

“Dian’s heart and service to this community is second to none,” said Mark Nelson, Family Health Center board president. “The organization’s success and growth have come about because Dian and her staff have served both patient and community with a true servant’s heart.”

Family Health Center provides medical, dental, substance use disorder, behavioral health and other services to low-income patients.