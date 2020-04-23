You are the owner of this article.
Long to hold virtual town hall Saturday
Long to hold virtual town hall Saturday

Southwest Washington Congressional candidate Carolyn Long will hold a Facebook Live town hall event at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the community will have a chance to ask Long questions on any topic, including the current health and economic impacts of COVID-19, work to address the pandemic, and her priorities in the face of the crisis, according to a press release.

Questions can be submitted at this link: https://bit.ly/2VxLVxN.

Long is a Vancouver Democrat who is running for the seat that Battle Ground Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler holds. Herrera Beutler defeated Long in 2018 with 53% of the vote and is seeking her sixth two-year term representing the 3rd District.

