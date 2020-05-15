Long to hold virtual small business roundtable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carolyn Long, who is running for the 3rd Congressional District, will hold a small business roundtable discussion on Facebook Saturday.

Long, a Vancouver Democrat challenging Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, will speak with local experts about "everything from the current economic impacts of COVID-19, to the importance of fighting for working families and small businesses and the need for a robust federal response to this crisis, to any other questions or issues community members bring up," according to a press release.

The event, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will be livestreamed on her Facebook page. Questions can be submitted to this link: https://bit.ly/360OIDp

The 3rd Congressional District includes all of Cowlitz County, along with Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties and part of Thurston County.

