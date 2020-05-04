Long to hold Facebook town hall Wednesday

Southwest Washington Congressional candidate Carolyn Long will hold a Facebook Live town hall event at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the community will have a chance to ask Long questions on "everything from the current health and economic impacts of COVID-19, to the importance of fighting for working families and the need for access to affordable health care and prescription drugs," according to a press release.
Visit Long's Facebook page to stream the event, which is her 50th town hall, according to her campaign.
Questions can be submitted at this link: https://bit.ly/35vOHad
Long is a Vancouver Democrat who is running for the seat that Battle Ground Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler holds. Herrera Beutler defeated Long in 2018 with 53% of the vote and is seeking her sixth two-year term representing the 3rd District.
