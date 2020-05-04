You are the owner of this article.
Long to hold Facebook town hall Wednesday
Long to hold Facebook town hall Wednesday

Carolyn Long meets local democrats

Congressional candidate Carolyn Long, center, introduces herself to local democrat Charlotte Whittaker during her campaign stop at Bill Ammons', to Long's left, barbershop in Kelso on Tuesday.

 Courtney Talak

Southwest Washington Congressional candidate Carolyn Long will hold a Facebook Live town hall event at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the community will have a chance to ask Long questions on "everything from the current health and economic impacts of COVID-19, to the importance of fighting for working families and the need for access to affordable health care and prescription drugs," according to a press release.

Visit Long's Facebook page to stream the event, which is her 50th town hall, according to her campaign.

Questions can be submitted at this link: https://bit.ly/35vOHad

Long is a Vancouver Democrat who is running for the seat that Battle Ground Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler holds. Herrera Beutler defeated Long in 2018 with 53% of the vote and is seeking her sixth two-year term representing the 3rd District.

