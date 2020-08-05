Long, Herrera Beutler to rematch for Southwest Washington in November

Long, a professor at Washington State University Vancouver, announced her campaign in July 2019 and has run on revising the Affordable Care Act and pairing it with a public option. She has also called for expanding broadband access in rural areas and reducing the cost of pharmaceuticals.

Herrera Beutler, meanwhile, has voted to repeal the ACA and reform the healthcare system through new legislation. She has touted her bipartisan efforts in the legislature, such as her work on preventing maternal mortality and addressing sea lion depredation of salmon stocks.

The 3rd District encompasses Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties and a sliver of Thurston County.

In the 2018 general election, Herrera Beutler defeated Long with 52.7% of votes to Long’s 47.3%, securing her fifth term representing Southwest Washington.

What the primary results mean for November’s general election remains to be seen. Findings by the Cook Political Report in July identified the 2020 race as tightening, listing the race as “leaning Republican,” a shift from its earlier forecast that the race was “likely Republican.”