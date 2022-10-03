 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Log truck crash knocks out power for Lewis River Road residents Monday

Log truck crash

More than 1,000 customers lost power Monday when a log truck knocked down powerlines at milepost 42 of state Route 503 near Ariel. 

 Cowlitz PUD, Contributed

ARIEL — About 1,900 Lewis River Road residents lost power Monday when a log truck crashed and downed power lines, according to Cowlitz PUD. 

The 11 a.m. collision fully blocked the road at milepost 42, southwest of Ariel, and no detour was available, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. 

Cowlitz PUD crews were onsite Monday afternoon and estimated power will be restored by 8 p.m. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

