Log truck crash knocks out power for Lewis River Road residents Monday

ARIEL — About 1,900 Lewis River Road residents lost power Monday when a log truck crashed and downed power lines, according to Cowlitz PUD.
The 11 a.m. collision fully blocked the road at milepost 42, southwest of Ariel, and no detour was available, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
Cowlitz PUD crews were onsite Monday afternoon and estimated power will be restored by 8 p.m.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today