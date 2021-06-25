Locations in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Columbia counties to open this weekend as cooling centers

A handful of air-conditioned locations in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties are opening their doors this weekend for residents to keep cool.

The Lexington Bible Fellowship church plans to open as a cooling center Saturday and Sunday, as temperatures hit the triple digits. The church at 99 Garden St. will open from noon to 4 p.m. both days and will have air conditioning running. Bottled water also will be available.

In Longview, the severe weather shelter at First Christian Church will not open because the building doesn't have AC.

Cowlitz Family Health Center Chief Executive Officer Jim Coffee said people can cool down and grab water in the lobby of the organization’s 14th Avenue location Saturday and Sunday during regular hours.

The Longview Public Library will be open for limited in-person and drive-thru service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Monday because of the heat warning and issues with its cooling system. The Friends of the Longview Library parking lot sale previously scheduled for Sunday was canceled.

Across the river, the Rainier City Hall/Historic Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday as a cooling center.