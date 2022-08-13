Locals asked to trap stray cats, bring into Cowlitz County humane society to be spayed, neutered

Is your neighborhood home to an outdoor cat no one owns?

The Humane Society of Cowlitz County is launching a new program where staff provide resources to bring felines in to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated before returning them home to cut down the number of local stray cats.

"We've been searching on how to handle and control the feral and stray cat populations within Kelso, Longview, the whole county," said Chris Cone, humane society executive director. "Bringing them in, spaying them and adopting them out was not working because if you take a community cat out of the community, another takes its place."

Some unsocialized feral cats brought in couldn't be adopted out and had to be euthanized, according to the humane society's Facebook page. After researching strategies in other locations, Cone reached out to the Best Friends Animal Society for help.

The Humane Society of Cowlitz County received a grant from Best Friends Animal Society and is partnering with Seattle Humane to underwrite a new community cats pilot program, kicking off this month, Cone said.

Through the program, residents can humanely trap stray or feral cats without owners, bring them to the humane society for medical evaluation, vaccination and spaying or neutering. The cats would be released back where they came from.

"That's all that cat knows," Cone said. "It doesn't know living in a kennel, a house. It's wrong to remove it from its natural habitat in this case."

Returning cats to their communities is an important part of the "trap-neuter-return" strategy because that's where they are familiar with food and water sources and shelter, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. Releasing them elsewhere puts them at risk.

Cone said implementing this kind of program was identified as a priority since he came on board a year ago. The problem has been finding funding for related veterinary services and costs to trap, care for and release the cats, he said.

The grant partnership will help the Humane Society of Cowlitz County pay for deterrents, traps and gear for residents to use, and veterinary services, Cone said.

The grant doesn't totally fund the program, which is also paid for with local donations, he added. The humane society plans to hire a fulltime vet in addition to contract and volunteer vets to help with the added workload, Cone said.

The humane society runs a low-income spay and neuter clinic, but is backlogged, like many private vet clinics, Cone said. Rising costs have also affected the operation, he added.

"Once we are able to get ahead of this, I would like to open it up to the general public," Cone said. "But it all costs money."

Residents unsure if their neighborhood stray cat is already spayed or neutered should check its ears. According to the Best Friends Animal Society, ear tipping — removing the tip of the left ear during surgery — is a common practice to make it easier to identify cats that don't need to be brought in for the procedure.