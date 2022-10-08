Locally made horror film premieres before Halloween in Longview

Local law enforcement are questioning if a creature is lurking within the foggy wilderness of Mount St. Helens after mysterious deaths are reported in a quiet, Pacific Northwest logging town.

The town is called Harmony Falls, but locals would recognize the location as Longview, Rainier, Toledo, Cougar and Amboy.

That’s the premise of Longview native Dave Reuben Aslin’s first movie “Harmony Falls,” which was filmed in Southwest Washington around 2021 and premieres Oct. 29 at the Columbia Theatre in Longview.

A search for bodies is filmed inside Mount St. Helens’ Ape Cave; a biker-ladden bar fight takes place at Alston Pub and Grub in Rainier; and the Harmony Falls sheriff’s department is set at the Toledo police station.

The story is based off Aslin’s 2015 novel “Loup-Garou: The Beast of Harmony Falls,” and set near his inspiration for the location: The foothills of Mount St. Helens and, in particular, Cougar.

“When I think of Harmony Falls in my mind, I think of Cougar,” he said.

Aslin is a 1976 Mark Morris graduate and former owner of the Progressive TaeKwon-Do & Mixed Martial Arts Academy on Commerce Avenue. Now he lives in Ocean Shores and writes novels like the paranormal investigation series in which “Loup-Garou” is the first book.

After the success of the novel, Aslin said he was approached by a B-movie producer to create a film. When funding shrank during the pandemic, he decided to foot the bill himself.

The movie was 70% financed by Alsin, his wife, and his son Moe Aslin, with the remaining coming from small investors, he said. He wouldn’t give the exact amount, but the original B-movie was budgeted for $5 million, he added.

“It cost us a lot,” he said, “but certainly not millions.”

B-movies are low-budgeted films, first created in the 1930s as the second, less favorable flick paired with the main attraction. But some B-movies have become breakout hits with cult followings, like 1974’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and 1981’s “The Evil Dead.”

Aslin’s film includes about 20 actors from local cities like Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock and Rainier. Moe Alsin’s Longview band Ghost Eyes has a cameo, and he created the rest of the film’s orchestra music. A Portland actor plays the lead Ian McDermott, the character portrayed in Aslin’s paranormal book series and who he calls “my Fox Mulder,” in a nod to “The X Files.”

In the novel, McDermott is described as a cryptozoologist — a person who searches for mythical creatures like Bigfoot or Loup-Garou, a werewolf in French-Canadian folklore. In “Harmony Falls,” both theories are investigated.

“The story is completely involved in this area,” Aslin said.

If you go What: "Harmony Falls" film premiere When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29 Where: Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview Cost: $15 per ticket Info: 360-575-8499 or www.columbiatheatre.com

Premiere

The Saturday before Halloween, the film premieres at Longview’s Columbia Theatre for a one-time showing, featuring a red carpet, the film’s stars, the movie’s werewolf suit on a 6-foot-tall mannequin, and a Q&A with the cast and crew following the showing.

A speciality Halloween drink may be offered, said Columbia Theatre Director Kelly Ragsdale.

“It’s going to have a real party atmosphere,” she said.

After the premiere, Aslin said he plans to send the movie to film festivals to search for distributors. If he can’t find any, he’ll distribute the movie on his own through DVDs and a website.

Growing up, Aslin said he recalls watching horror classics at the Columbia Theatre and dreamed of creating a film to show.

“It’s still surreal,” he said, “the fact that they’re playing the movie here.”