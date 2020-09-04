Local volunteers run free produce stands to fill need, prevent waste

Twice a week Robert Loren lugs several dozen pounds of fresh produce to the parking lot of the Church of Christ in South Kelso, sets up a card table and camp chair and hands out an array of fresh fruits and vegetables for free.
Neighborhood residents stop by the stand to pick up a carton of blackberries or box of zucchini while out for a stroll.
“It’s nice for families to be able to get stuff when they’re not feeling up to going to the grocery store,” said 13-year-old Lylee Babin, who rode her bike to the stand Wednesday to get a bag of tomatoes to use for meals.
Free produce stands like Loren’s are cropping up across Cowlitz County as garden groups look to supply fresh fruits and veggies to neighborhoods and cut back on potential food waste, especially as local families weather the pandemic.
The Highlands Neighborhood Association this year has expanded stock at a free vegetable stand started last year, and Castle Rock floral boosters in August added a flower and produce booth near the Blooming Generations Garden.
Loren, 27, a Lower Columbia School Gardens volunteer, said he was moved to start his own stand in his Kelso neighborhood after reading news reports about the COVID-19 pandemic. Some articles noted an increased need for food assistance programs due to a rise in unemployment, while others documented broken supply chains that prevented farmers from getting their products to market and caused large amounts of food to spoil.
“I don’t want to see this food go to waste, and I don't want to see people go hungry,” he said.
About 5,800 Cowlitz County residents, or 11.5% of the workforce, were unemployed in July, according to a preliminary report from the state Employment Security Department. That’s nearly double the number of people who were jobless in July 2019, when about 2,800 people were out of work.
And Northwest Harvest, a statewide food bank distributor, estimated that the pandemic has nearly doubled the number of Washington families that are in need of food assistance. The group estimated nearly 1.6 million state residents need help, compared to about 850,000 people before the pandemic took hold. (A county-level breakdown of the numbers was not immediately available.)
“There’s more people that are out of work right now and more people relying on SNAP benefits (informally known as food stamps), so this is just another option for people to go get fresh healthy produce,” said Elizabeth Stratton, the SNAP-Ed program coordinator with the WSU Extension Cowlitz County who helps manage a free produce stand in the Longview Highlands neighborhood.
Last year the Highlands Neighborhood Association built a free produce stand to farm out the community garden’s harvest to local residents. The unmanned produce stand has become even more important this year, since COVID-19 cut Stratton’s options for teaching people about the garden and sharing food in-person, she said.
It also created a new place for the school gardens program, another partner with the community group, to distribute fruits and vegetables while state rules limit visitors to school crops.
“We don’t have kids groups, and we don’t have as much of the public in the gardens. Normally that stuff would go home with families that are coming to the gardens,” said Ian Thompson, school gardens director.
Loren’s plans to host his own stand in Kelso grew out of the school garden partnership with the Highlands gardeners. He said Thompson told him about the efforts in Longview, and he “just kind of talked myself into” starting a similar program where he lived.
Loren said he will host a booth 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays “for as long as I have produce.” Garden harvests tend to peak around this time of year then slowly taper off through October or November, depending on the weather.
Thompson said it was “kind of a dream come true” when Loren asked if he could start a booth to give away produce this season.
“It’s something we’ve been saying all along. Gosh, wouldn’t it be great to have these all over the place?” Thompson said of free produce stands. “But our limited crew is not able to manage that. The only way we can do the one at the Highlands is because they host it.”
“Robert is a busy guy. He works and goes to school. But it’s so cool because his heart is just in it. He just really believes in this, people having access to food and locally grown food and just being an asset to people’s health and building a community around that,” Thompson added.
Loren and Stratton “build community” with their stands by allowing local gardeners to share their produce at the booths, as well. That way at-home gardeners can share their harvests when they might be too large for their family to finish alone.
“I hear the neighbor across the street has a pear tree that needs to be picked. It’s potentially produce that could go to waste, and we are figuring out a system to get the produce that could be waste … to people who need food,” Stratton said.
Last week Loren received about a dozen cucumbers from a Kelso resident whose garden was plentiful with the veggies, he said. He also gets donations from Willow Grove Gardens, a local farm run by one of the school gardens employees and her family.
“If you have extra produce at your house, feel free to bring it by. It’s kind of like a 'take what you need and give what you can' situation,” Loren said.
Thompson said he wants to see produce stands “all over the community” because they’ve provided “such an effective way” to prevent food waste, share fresh vegetables and help families that need food.
Stratton added that she’s “really excited” to see volunteers like Loren step up to start their own booths.
“It started with a way to get produce into the neighborhood simply from the garden, but it’s really grown into encouraging neighbors to share with each other,” Stratton said. “It’s really exciting to see a few more stands pop up. … Hopefully produce stands will eventually be a thing in every neighborhood and every part of town.”
