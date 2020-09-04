Local volunteers run free produce stands to fill need, prevent waste

“Robert is a busy guy. He works and goes to school. But it’s so cool because his heart is just in it. He just really believes in this, people having access to food and locally grown food and just being an asset to people’s health and building a community around that,” Thompson added.

Loren and Stratton “build community” with their stands by allowing local gardeners to share their produce at the booths, as well. That way at-home gardeners can share their harvests when they might be too large for their family to finish alone.

“I hear the neighbor across the street has a pear tree that needs to be picked. It’s potentially produce that could go to waste, and we are figuring out a system to get the produce that could be waste … to people who need food,” Stratton said.

Last week Loren received about a dozen cucumbers from a Kelso resident whose garden was plentiful with the veggies, he said. He also gets donations from Willow Grove Gardens, a local farm run by one of the school gardens employees and her family.

“If you have extra produce at your house, feel free to bring it by. It’s kind of like a 'take what you need and give what you can' situation,” Loren said.