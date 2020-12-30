Local vodka distillery closes doors due to lack of distribution channel

“I would love to be able to go into a small liquor store and just say, ‘We can set up a program where I can stop in every two weeks and I’ll check your inventory. If you have less than six bottles on the shelf, I’ll make up the difference,’ ” Koehler said. But because of the way the law is written, “I could not go to them and offer them any kind of a significant discount because everything had to be based simply off of volume. So if they were a loyal customer year after year, it wouldn’t matter. If they wanted just one bottle today, I have to sell them that one bottle at the same rate I’d sell a one-off sale to someone I’d never heard of before.”