Local virtual academy enrollment driven sky-high by COVID-19

Most high schoolers still want to take music or other electives at KHS, Cromwell said, which is one of the flexible benefits of KVA.

Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said enrollment in the K-8 Lewis River Academy is up about 300%, to 160 students. And TEAM High School enrollment is up 150% of what it typically sees this time of year, to 129 students, he said.

“There are a lot of families who are concerned about their kids returning to school, when the opportunity is there, and want to keep them in the remote model,” he said. “We’re seeing some pretty good shifts (to virtual academies).

And in Longview, spokesman Rick Parrish said applications are still coming in with 60 students enrolled. He said the district is working with families to see if the program is right for them.

The difference between most virtual academies and distance learning is that the virtual academies tend to be more asynchronous, so families can do the lessons whenever they have time, including weekends. This fall’s distance learning, on the other hands, tends to have more “live” teacher Zoom sessions that kids need to attend.

However, Green said in Woodland, the online model also allows working parents more flexibility.