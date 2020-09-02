Local virtual academy enrollment driven sky-high by COVID-19

More students than ever are choosing to attend local virtual academies this year, as COVID-19 scrambled a normal start to the school year.
In Kelso, over 1,000 students have submitted enrollment packets for the newly expanded K-12 program. Longview’s new virtual academy has 60 middle and high school students enrolled, and Woodland’s two longstanding programs have seen triple-digit percent growth, school officials say.
Kelso Virtual Academy Principal Cindy Cromwell said it’s been an exciting but work-filled summer. In recent weeks, applications poured into the district drop-off box so rapidly that staff had to empty it several times per day, she said.
“Since we announced we were expanding (KVA to K-12) on July 13, it’s been all hands on deck,” she said. In the previous 16 years of the program, KVA only served upper grades and averaged about 30 students.
About half of the new students are in grades K-5, Cromwell said. Around 270 are in middle school, and the total headcount for high school is still fluctuating because some students only want to be part-time in KVA.
Most high schoolers still want to take music or other electives at KHS, Cromwell said, which is one of the flexible benefits of KVA.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said enrollment in the K-8 Lewis River Academy is up about 300%, to 160 students. And TEAM High School enrollment is up 150% of what it typically sees this time of year, to 129 students, he said.
“There are a lot of families who are concerned about their kids returning to school, when the opportunity is there, and want to keep them in the remote model,” he said. “We’re seeing some pretty good shifts (to virtual academies).
And in Longview, spokesman Rick Parrish said applications are still coming in with 60 students enrolled. He said the district is working with families to see if the program is right for them.
The difference between most virtual academies and distance learning is that the virtual academies tend to be more asynchronous, so families can do the lessons whenever they have time, including weekends. This fall’s distance learning, on the other hands, tends to have more “live” teacher Zoom sessions that kids need to attend.
However, Green said in Woodland, the online model also allows working parents more flexibility.
“If you’re a third-grade student, you have the option of real time to be interacting with the teacher and engaging in the learning,” he said. “But say I’m a working parent and I’m not there during the day to support my third grade child. You also have the opportunity to get on and have that whole lesson recorded.”
LRA and TEAM, on the other hand, are more parent-driven, Green said.
To accommodate all the enrollment, districts are shifting some classroom teachers to the virtual program. Green said he was impressed by how willing Woodland teachers have been to accommodate the needs of families and the district.
“I am blessed here by a team of teachers who get that we’re living through a very unprecedented situation and their flexibility and their willingness to transition at the last minute as moment shifts occur just is blowing my socks off,” he said.
And while Kelso didn’t have an exact number of teachers that would switch to online teaching, Associate Director of Teaching and Learning Lacey DeWeert said it would likely be at least one teacher from each school.
That means that every Kelso student gets a Kelso teacher, she said. This makes the program seem more familiar and smooths the transition back to in-person school in the future, if that’s what the family wants, she added.
Districts are also asking that parents commit to a certain amount of time in the virtual academies if they choose that path.
In Kelso, that’s at least one grading period, DeWeert said. In Woodland, Green said he’s asking for at least one year, although parents certainly aren’t prohibited from moving their child.
“Currently the way we’ve shifted staff and configured rooms, we don’t have a single class in grades K-4 that is over 20 students,” Green said. “That will allow us when we’re able to bring kids back to have those K-4 students back every day. But if parents in alternative programs say we want to switch our kids, it would be very difficult to retain our model. Certainly we would not refuse to ... but it would be a challenge.”
While some parents certainly cite COVID-19 health concerns and the pressure of helping younger students connect while they’re working as reasons for switching over to virtual academies, Kelso’s Cromwell said some parents say they simply liked distance learning and wanted to do it permanently.
“I love the fact that the Kelso School District heard what parents needed and provided that,” she said.
Green echoed the same sentiment, saying that between all the options for student learning, “ultimately our goal is support kids and families and do whatever we can to accommodate (their) best interests and needs.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.