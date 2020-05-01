Local United Way joining a statewide cloth mask-making challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties is joining a statewide cloth mask-making challenge, working to pair volunteers making masks with organizations in need of them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While cloth masks hide our faces, the act of wearing them is like smiling since it shows that wearers care about the health and safety of others around them,” a United Way press release said. “Across Washington, your local United Ways are working to spread those smiles around to more faces.”

In partnership with Serve Washington and the State of Washington Lt. Governor’s Office, the United Way is asking community members to sew – and wear – cloth masks in accordance with recommendations by the Center for Disease Control and State of Washington Department of Health.

Visit the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties to be paired with an organization. The list includes PeaceHealth St Johns Medical Center, Wahkiakum School District, Lower Columbia College Head Start/EHS/CEAP, Family Promise of Cowlitz County, Community Home Health & Hospice, Emergency Support Shelter and Community House On Broadway.

Since mid-March, Washington’s local United Ways have also created 15 special funds and given out tens of millions of dollars, according to the press release.

“From Spokane to the Olympic Peninsula and Seattle to Walla Walla, United Ways are working overtime to help get their communities through this crisis and on the road to recovery,” the press release said.

