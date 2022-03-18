 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local unions donate nearly 4,000 pounds of ham during the 2021 holiday season

Union donation

Pictured left to right with some of the more than $9,000 worth of hams donated through Lower Columbia CAP during the 2021 holiday season. Left to right CAP Executive Director Ilona Kerby, Tara McElligot with the International Chemical Workers Union Council Local 747, Justin Sellers with the Laborers International Union of North America Local 335, Mike Bridges with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 48 and Tom Wishard with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 701.

 Lower Columbia CAP, contributed photo

More than $9,000 worth of hams were donated through Lower Columbia CAP by the affiliates of the Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council and the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Central Labor Council for the 2021 holiday season.

CAP offers special thanks to United Association Local 26, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 48, International Operating Engineers Local 701, Boilermakers Local 502, Laborers International Union of North America Local 335, Iron Workers Local 29, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) Local 66 and the Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 36.

The donations carried on a holiday tradition of the unions coming together to assure community members receive holiday dinners.

A total of 3,694 pounds of hams for a total donated cost of $9070 was purchased from Cascade Select in Castle Rock and delivered with three full-size trucks that were fully loaded.

The donation is greatly appreciated as part of the holiday season of giving, notes a press release from CAP.

