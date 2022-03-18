Local unions donate nearly 4,000 pounds of ham during the 2021 holiday season

More than $9,000 worth of hams were donated through Lower Columbia CAP by the affiliates of the Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council and the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Central Labor Council for the 2021 holiday season.

CAP offers special thanks to United Association Local 26, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 48, International Operating Engineers Local 701, Boilermakers Local 502, Laborers International Union of North America Local 335, Iron Workers Local 29, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) Local 66 and the Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 36.

The donations carried on a holiday tradition of the unions coming together to assure community members receive holiday dinners.

A total of 3,694 pounds of hams for a total donated cost of $9070 was purchased from Cascade Select in Castle Rock and delivered with three full-size trucks that were fully loaded.

The donation is greatly appreciated as part of the holiday season of giving, notes a press release from CAP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.