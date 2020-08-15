Local sisters celebrate 35-year anniversary of kidney donation

When Longview resident Terry Holde needed a kidney transplant in 1985, it wasn’t a question “if” a family member would donate one, but who.
Holde, now 64, said her five siblings and mother were tested to see if they were a match. A few of them were. But her youngest sister, Gina Holde-White, now 55, didn’t have children at the time and it was easiest for her to donate, she said.
“The whole surgery was about saving Terry’s life — Terry begin able to have kids and having a life,” said Holde-White, a Kelso resident who works at a local daycare/preschool. “She lives life every day to the fullest. ... Once she got that kidney she hasn’t stopped.”
Holde said after the transplant she was able to go hiking and fly fishing, and she eventually had a daughter and grandchildren. She’s retired after operating a household and commercial cleaning business.
On average, a kidney from a living donor lasts about 15 to 20 years, according to the National Kidney Foundation. However, the sisters said they haven’t experienced any problems in the 35 years since the transplant. As of now, neither need a new kidney.
“It’s a blessing. We’re very fortunate,” Holde said.
Holde found out one of her kidneys hadn’t properly developed when she was about 13.
“It was like a little pea pod,” she said.
The family traveled from Cowlitz County to the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle for assessment, Holde said. In 1985, when Holde was 29, doctors suggested a transplant. Holde-White, then 20, was a nearly 100% kidney match. The decision to donate was easy, she said.
“In our family, we are all best friends,” Holde-White said. “I said, ‘I’m all in. I will do whatever it takes to save her life. Let’s get this ball rolling.’”
In August, the sisters traveled up to UW for the transplant, which went “perfectly,” Holde said.
At the time of the surgery, doctors said the transplant would only last seven to 10 years, Holde said. More than three decades later, the sisters attribute their longer kidney lifespan to taking good of themselves and advanced medicine.
“Each year that passed, I couldn’t believe it,” Holde said. “I’m blessed. They said it was like an identical twin. I say she took it from me, it should have been mine.”
“Sometimes I say I’ll take it back,” Holde-White responded. “It depends on the day.”
Transplants between family members who are genetically similar lessens the risk of rejection, according to the National Kidney Foundation.
Over the last decade, the sisters and their family have marked the anniversary yearly at Oregon Health and Science University’s annual transplant picnic. The sisters were disappointed the event was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but recognized the need for safety precautions.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” Holde said of the picnic. “I pray the world is back to a better place next year, because I talk to so many people and meet so many friends there.”
Holde-White said she’s looking forward to a beach trip with her sister once COVID-19 safety risks lessen. Her sister said she’s “looking forward to growing old with this girl.”
“We stick together and we always have,” she said.
