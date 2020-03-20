Local seniors praise grocery stores for 'senior shopping hours'

“Some of us do volunteer stuff occasionally, and we try to do it when no one else is around,” Dietel said. “It’s too bad we all have to go through this. … I would hope that people would obey the suggestions they have to keep others safe.”

A small number of younger shoppers mixed in with the seniors Thursday at the 15th Avenue Safeway. Some said they hadn’t heard that the time was reserved for seniors. Others came because they are included in groups that, like adults 60 and over, are more vulnerable to the virus.

“I’m autoimmune, and my daughter is autoimmune, so I try to limit exposure,” said Kristal Marberry, 46.

Marberry drove from Rainier with her 16-year-old son, Braeden Page, to shop at the “closest Safeway to my house,” so they could search for toilet paper amidst a smaller crowd.

“We aren’t toilet paper hoarders,” so their home supply is dwindling. Last week Marberry unsuccessfully tried five different stores to restock, she said.

A Safeway store clerk told her Thursday that the shipment that came in at 6 a.m. was all bought out by the time they checked out around 8:30 a.m.