Local seniors praise grocery stores for 'senior shopping hours'

Brenda Janssen has been on a hunt for eggs and milk.
The 71-year-old Longview resident said she’s had trouble finding them at most local grocery stores. Panic shopping sparked by the coronavirus has depleted the stock.
Her quest for the supplies ended successfully Thursday morning when she took advantage of the two-hour “senior shopping hours” at the 15th Avenue Safeway.
“It was less crowded. That’s very nice,” Janssen said as she loaded her car with groceries around 8 a.m. “Of course I didn’t get there in time to get toilet paper, but I got milk and eggs.”
Grocery stores across the nation — including all Cowlitz County Safeway locations and the Cascade Select Market in Castle Rock — are setting special hours for vulnerable shoppers to help them avoid crowds and make it easier to find supplies. Safeway’s senior hours are 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“I think it’s a great idea. It’s an opportunity to go out when it’s not so crowded,” said Wally Dietel, 69, of Longview.
Dietel completed his grocery shopping trip at Safeway at about 8 a.m. Thursday. He held the handle of his cart with a sanitizer wipe as he rolled his groceries to his car.
He and his friends are taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously, especially because they are at higher risk of severe illness from the virus, he said.
“Some of us do volunteer stuff occasionally, and we try to do it when no one else is around,” Dietel said. “It’s too bad we all have to go through this. … I would hope that people would obey the suggestions they have to keep others safe.”
A small number of younger shoppers mixed in with the seniors Thursday at the 15th Avenue Safeway. Some said they hadn’t heard that the time was reserved for seniors. Others came because they are included in groups that, like adults 60 and over, are more vulnerable to the virus.
“I’m autoimmune, and my daughter is autoimmune, so I try to limit exposure,” said Kristal Marberry, 46.
Marberry drove from Rainier with her 16-year-old son, Braeden Page, to shop at the “closest Safeway to my house,” so they could search for toilet paper amidst a smaller crowd.
“We aren’t toilet paper hoarders,” so their home supply is dwindling. Last week Marberry unsuccessfully tried five different stores to restock, she said.
A Safeway store clerk told her Thursday that the shipment that came in at 6 a.m. was all bought out by the time they checked out around 8:30 a.m.
The senior shopping hours are a “good idea, but I think it should be first thing in the morning, so we can actually get toilet paper,” Marberry said.
Cascade Select Market in Castle Rock set its senior shopping hour — 6 to 7 a.m. — one hour earlier than the store’s opening time to let more vulnerable shoppers get first crack at the supplies, said manager Dana Clark.
“We did get a little bit of toilet paper in Tuesday night with the freight load. … We still had it limited to one pack per person, but they were able to get it prior to opening up to the rest of the public,” Clark said.
About 50 shoppers visited the store Wednesday morning for the first round of senior shopping hours, Clark said. That’s usually what the store has during its afternoon rush, she said, but it’s nowhere near the “Black Friday style grocery shopping day after day” the store has experienced recently.
Clark said Cascade Select Market will continue its senior shopping hour Mondays and Wednesdays.
“Then depending on how things are, we will address it and schedule as needed,” Clark said. “If we need to do it again (the week of March 30), we would for sure gladly do it again.”
As of Thursday, WinCo stores had no plans to start senior shopping hours. Fred Meyer will reserve the first hour of shopping from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday for seniors, though it was unclear whether the stores would offer additional senior hours later next week.