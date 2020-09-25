Local schools working with health department on COVID-19 test protocols

As Kelso School District prepares to return to in-person learning for K-2 students Monday, all local districts are finalizing protocols for what to do when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
Longview School District spokesman Rick Parrish said when a student or staff members has symptoms and a physician recommends testing, that person will enter quarantine until the results come back. During that time, the district will provide remote learning, he said.
If that test comes back positive, Parrish said the district will use the student information system to quickly send the health department information about what classes or classrooms that person was in and who they sat next to. A point-of-contact person at each school will facilitate that sharing, he said.
In addition, he said security video from lunch and buses will be sent to the county health department, and the district will clean even more thoroughly.
“That leads to list of children or folks who need to be quarantined,” Parrish said. In the case of a quarantined student with a sibling in a different class, Parrish said the health department will decide if they both need to isolate.
Kelso spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the process in Kelso is similar, as all districts are following state health guidelines.
“The Department of Health will make decisions about who to isolate,” she said.
As different buildings have different numbers of classrooms and students, she said health officials will ultimately choose if a whole class needs to be quarantined, or the entire school.
Parrish said Longview plans to use a multi-level notification protocol. When the district learns someone is being tested, they will notify anyone who was in direct contact with the person that they had contact with someone who is being tested. Those people will also be told if the test comes back negative.
There might be exceptions to that, however, as flu season approaches, Parrish said. The health department has recommended not notifying everyone when someone in the school is being tested.
“One of the complications we are anticipating in working with our health professionals is they said, look the flu season is coming, so there will be a lot of kids with COVID-like symptoms,” Parrish said.
In those cases, people will only be notified of a test in progress if they are medically fragile or if they’ve been in close contact with the person being tested.
If the test comes back positive, Parrish said the district will broaden the scope of notification and send letters to families that there was as positive case in their class or school.
“The entire time, the name of anyone who is sick is kept confidential,” Parrish said. Only the health department will be able to access the names of the students or staff.
Parrish said the district worked with the health department to create the letters, using language that is purposeful and hopefully avoids causing stress.
“We’ve worked very closely with the county health department and have parent letters already written for a variety of different scenarios that the health department has actually written and approved for our use,” he said.
Nerland said Kelso is also using letters approved by the health department. She asked that families update their contact information with their schools to make sure they get the letters when they’re sent out.
For students or staff who test positive, doctor will control when they can return to in-person school, Parrish said.
“The key is having a good process, and then working the process closely with your partners. The other key to this process working well is having reliable and sound contact tracing information,” he said.
Parrish said the district plans to do a “test run” of the entire protocol, to find out what parts go smoothly and what areas the district might need to improve.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.