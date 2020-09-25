Local schools working with health department on COVID-19 test protocols

“The Department of Health will make decisions about who to isolate,” she said.

As different buildings have different numbers of classrooms and students, she said health officials will ultimately choose if a whole class needs to be quarantined, or the entire school.

Parrish said Longview plans to use a multi-level notification protocol. When the district learns someone is being tested, they will notify anyone who was in direct contact with the person that they had contact with someone who is being tested. Those people will also be told if the test comes back negative.

There might be exceptions to that, however, as flu season approaches, Parrish said. The health department has recommended not notifying everyone when someone in the school is being tested.

“One of the complications we are anticipating in working with our health professionals is they said, look the flu season is coming, so there will be a lot of kids with COVID-like symptoms,” Parrish said.

In those cases, people will only be notified of a test in progress if they are medically fragile or if they’ve been in close contact with the person being tested.