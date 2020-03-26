Local schools pivot to online learning under reversed state guidance

“Our schools are the backbone of our democracy and the structures, routines and ongoing learning opportunities will create calm connections our families need at this critical time in our state,” OSPI website said.

For now, that looks like loose guidelines and room for districts to be flexible. OSPI suggests using everything from printed learning materials and phone contact to email and technology-based virtual instruction to meet diverse student needs.

Parrish said for classes like chemistry or other hands-on learning, the district will “try to be creative and come up with lessons plans that utilize things readily available in households.”

OSPI said that in this time, the way schools work will “look different.”

“It will be possible to serve students meaningfully because of the expertise of school and district personnel and their relationships with the communities they serve,” the website says.

Parrish said the district has been working closely with union partners to develop its plan, even as the vast majority of district staff work remotely for safety.

“It’s going to be a challenge, no question,” Parrish said. “But from a district standpoint our goal is to help our kids continue to learn. The mission of Longview Public Schools hasn’t changed. We just have to be more creative and flexible on how we do that.”

