Local schools in WA, OR brace for coronavirus-related closure

The Woodland School District will close to students immediately. Staff will meet Monday to develop a plan to provide meals for students in need and to create options for childcare services, according to a Friday press release.

Kelso School District announced that it plans to resume classes on Monday, April 27. The district will announce a plan to make up days at a later time, and it plans to share details about providing meals to all students on Wednesday. Meal delivery will start Monday, March 23.

The district also plans to share information about childcare later next week, a press release said.

Longview School District spokesman Rick Parrish said the district will cancel any activity planned for school buildings, even if they are unrelated to school activity. While there will be no school on Monday, Parrish said, the buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for students or staff to pick up personal belongings.

Parrish said the district is developing plans for childcare. Details about picking up meals are available on the district website (see online sidebar). While Longview will extend the school year through June 19, Parrish said the June 6 graduation date would remain the same.