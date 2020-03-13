Local schools in WA, OR brace for coronavirus-related closure

Area schools are hurrying to finalize plans to deliver meals to students and provide other services during the two-week Oregon and six-week Washington school closures ordered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday.
On Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown closed Oregon public schools from March 16 through March 31, though staff will return March 30. On Friday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee closed all schools from March 17 until April 24. The closures overlap with one-week spring breaks in both states.
Washington schools will cancel all athletics and school activities throughout the closure. As part of Inslee’s directive, the school year will not extend beyond June 19. Any additional lost school days will not need to be made up.
Most Cowlitz County public schools will not offer long-distance or online classes during the closures. The state Superintendent’s Office has recommended that they don’t unless they can assure all students have equal access. However, two private schools in Longview will conduct classes online, as will Kalama.
Local Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program part day and 6-hour classes also are cancelled from Monday through April 24. According to a Head Start press release, the organization will send out information about learning activities and food resources next week.
The Woodland School District will close to students immediately. Staff will meet Monday to develop a plan to provide meals for students in need and to create options for childcare services, according to a Friday press release.
Kelso School District announced that it plans to resume classes on Monday, April 27. The district will announce a plan to make up days at a later time, and it plans to share details about providing meals to all students on Wednesday. Meal delivery will start Monday, March 23.
The district also plans to share information about childcare later next week, a press release said.
Longview School District spokesman Rick Parrish said the district will cancel any activity planned for school buildings, even if they are unrelated to school activity. While there will be no school on Monday, Parrish said, the buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for students or staff to pick up personal belongings.
Parrish said the district is developing plans for childcare. Details about picking up meals are available on the district website (see online sidebar). While Longview will extend the school year through June 19, Parrish said the June 6 graduation date would remain the same.
Castle Rock School District will extend to classes to June 19 and offer meals to all students starting Wednesday, according to a press release. Meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon at the cafeteria side door of the elementary school and at the Vader preschool. Superintendent Ryan Greene said the district will make a decision about distance learning on Monday.
Toutle School District will close at the end of the day Monday, and all students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals will get breakfast and sack lunches at bus stops for pickup, according to a press release.
Kalama School District’s high school graduation date will not change, according to a district press release, and it will offer online learning, meals and childcare. Details will come next week.
Three Rivers Christian School announced in a Friday press release it will move to online learning and is developing childcare plans. Monday will be its last day before closure, it said, and students will take laptops and instructions home.
St. Rose Catholic School will close as well, though staff will be in the building Tuesday to prepare distance learning materials, Principal Catherine Strader said. Families will pick up materials Wednesday in intervals, she said, not in large groups. St. Rose orders lunches through the Longview school district, Strader said, so St. Rose students will follow the district’s meal plan.
In Clatskanie, Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said in a press release that the district is still working on a plan to provide supports, services and resources as soon as possible. She could not be reached for further comment Friday.
Rainier Superintendent Michael Carter said Friday a meal program for all students will start Monday. All school families in Rainier will be able to get breakfast and lunch delivered via bus routes and four established drop-off sites, Carter said. To opt-in email food@rsd.k12.or.us or call 503-556-3777, Ext. 262 or 503-556-4215, Ext. 260.
Carter said teachers and staff will continue to receive paychecks.
It’s too soon to tell if the closure will affect Rainier’s gradation date, Carter said, and the district is not yet sure how it will make up lost time. In the past, the district has extended the school year into June or made school days longer. The district also has plans to offer online learning if it becomes a requirement in the future, he said.
The Rainier School District had previously cancelled all school events and field trips through April 8, and Carter said that cancellation is still in place.