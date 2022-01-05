Local schools announce snow routes for Wednesday afternoon

Several local school districts are on snow bus routes Wednesday afternoon.
Clatskanie School District: routes 3, 4, Cedar Grove, Lindberg/Palm Creek Roads on snow routes.
Kelso School District: bus route 26 is on a snow route.
Longview School District: bus 13 is on snow routes.
Woodland School District: routes 613, 616 and 617 will not travel past Ambler Road.
