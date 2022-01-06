Local schools announce snow routes for Thursday morning

Several local school districts are on snow bus routes Wednesday afternoon.
Kelso School District: elementary school bus route 1 is on snow route.
Longview School District: bus 13 is on morning snow route.
Toledo School District: closed.
