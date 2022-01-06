 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local schools announce snow routes for Thursday morning

Several local school districts are on snow bus routes Wednesday afternoon. 

Kelso School District: elementary school bus route 1 is on snow route.

Longview School District: bus 13 is on morning snow route. 

Toledo School District: closed.

