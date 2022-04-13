Local schools announce closures, late openings for Wednesday morning

Several local school districts are on limited bus routes Wednesday morning because of the weather.

Clatskanie School District: Alder Grove Road, Cedar Grove Road and Swedetown Road (past Trotter Road) buses on snow routes all day.

Kalama School District: bus routes 503, 504, 505 and 506 on snow routes. Route 502 not traveling Woolford Road due to a tree; meet bus at bottom of Woolford Road, route 506 not traveling beyond Rogers Road and route 507 not traveling on Italian Creek and will turn around at Greenwood.

Kelso School District: all morning buses on snow routes. Rout 14 (secondary and elementary schools) will run on morning snow routes.

Toutle Lake School District: bus route 9 on snow route. Route 2 not traveling Blue Mountain Road.

Woodland School District: two hours late; possibility of closure because of weather. Cascadia Tech bus running on time.

