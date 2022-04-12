 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Local schools announce closures, late opening for Tuesday morning

  • 0
Front of bus

Several local school districts are closed or on a limited bus route Tuesday because of the weather. 

Clatskanie School District: closed.

Kalama School District: morning buses on snow routes. Route 504 not traveling beyond Tara Lane, route 506 not traveling beyond Rogers Road and route 507 not traveling on Italian Creek.

Kelso School District: morning buses 1, 3, 4, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 29 and 31 on snow routes. Afternoon routes will be updated later Tuesday.

Rainier School District: closed.

Toutle Lake School District: two hours late. 

Woodland School District: morning Little Kalama routes 612 and 614 on snow routes. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These volunteers are risking their lives to save animals in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News