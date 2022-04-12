Local schools announce closures, late opening for Tuesday morning

Several local school districts are closed or on a limited bus route Tuesday because of the weather.
Clatskanie School District: closed.
Kalama School District: morning buses on snow routes. Route 504 not traveling beyond Tara Lane, route 506 not traveling beyond Rogers Road and route 507 not traveling on Italian Creek.
Kelso School District: morning buses 1, 3, 4, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 29 and 31 on snow routes. Afternoon routes will be updated later Tuesday.
Rainier School District: closed.
Toutle Lake School District: two hours late.
Woodland School District: morning Little Kalama routes 612 and 614 on snow routes.