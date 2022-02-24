 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Local schools announce closures, late opening for Thursday morning

Front of bus

Several local school districts are closed or on a limited bus route Thursday because of the weather. 

Castle Rock School District: closed.

Claskanie School District: closed.

Kalama School District: closed.

Kelso School District: closed; no sports or other activities.

Longview School District: closed.

Rainier School District: closed.

Toledo School District: closed.

Three Rivers Christian School: two hours late; one hour late for early-learning campuses; two hours late for kindergarten through 12th-grade programs.

Wahkiakum School District: school doors open at 10 am., classed begin at 10:30 a.m. The field trip for the day is canceled. 

Washington State University Vancouver: two-hour delay.

Winlock School District: morning buses on snow routes.

Woodland School District: closed; no Cascadia Technical Academy bus. EOCF Head Start morning session closed.

