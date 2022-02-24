Local schools announce closures, late opening for Thursday morning

Several local school districts are closed or on a limited bus route Thursday because of the weather.
Castle Rock School District: closed.
Claskanie School District: closed.
Kalama School District: closed.
Kelso School District: closed; no sports or other activities.
Longview School District: closed.
Rainier School District: closed.
Toledo School District: closed.
Three Rivers Christian School: two hours late; one hour late for early-learning campuses; two hours late for kindergarten through 12th-grade programs.
Wahkiakum School District: school doors open at 10 am., classed begin at 10:30 a.m. The field trip for the day is canceled.
Washington State University Vancouver: two-hour delay.
Winlock School District: morning buses on snow routes.
Woodland School District: closed; no Cascadia Technical Academy bus. EOCF Head Start morning session closed.