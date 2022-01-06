 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local schools announce closures, late opening for Friday morning

Front of bus

Several local school districts are on limited bus routes or closed.

Toledo School District: closed.

Wahkiakum School District: Because of torrential rain and the impact on local roads, schools will open two hours late to allow for safe travel on roads during daylight driving conditions.  

