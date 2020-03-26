Local retailers turn to online sales to replace business lost during pandemic

“Every single person who has opened a business, this is their dream. This is what they’ve been pushing for. I can’t see this odd hiccup stopping us from continuing that dream.”

For Jen Albright-Burns, the viral outbreak occurred during the infancy of her store, Forest, Stone & Sea, which opened in The Merk a month ago.

“I’m going through that whole range of the grieving process, as strange as it sounds. … When you haven’t even been open very long and then you’re like, ‘Oh. We have to close,’ it’s soul crushing,” she said.

She worries customers aren’t looking to buy stones and jewelry during the pandemic. But she’s upping her online presence nonetheless.

“I’m not anticipating that people will be buying tons, but I still need to function just like they were because I know when we are able to get back to business, I am confident I will be supported (by shoppers) then.”

She estimates her shop can hold on for at least two months. To keep the business going that long, she will have to use “more out-of-pocket than business funds” to operate the store, she said.